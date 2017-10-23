BBC Sport - Near miss! Fans sail close to the wind during Volvo Ocean race
Near miss! Fans sail close to the wind
- From the section Sailing
Fans got a very close-up view of the action as two boats narrowly sailed past them during the first leg of the Volvo Ocean race from Alicante to Lisbon.
READ MORE: China's Dongfeng lead Volvo Ocean Race
READ MORE: Seven boats, nine months, 45,000 miles...
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired