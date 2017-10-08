Nick Thompson claims Laser European Championship gold for Britain

From the section

Thompson was the fifth ranked European going into the final two races

Britain's Nick Thompson added the Laser European Championship gold to his collection with victory in Barcelona.

The 31-year-old from Hampshire, who won a second straight Laser world title in Mexico last year, scored 130 points.

It was 18 points clear of Italy's Francesco Marrai, with New Zealand's Andrew McKenzie a point further back.

GB's Lorenzo Chiavarini was seventh, while in the women's event Georgina Povall finished seventh and Alison Young ninth.