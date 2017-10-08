Nick Thompson claims Laser European Championship gold for Britain
-
- From the section Sailing
Britain's Nick Thompson added the Laser European Championship gold to his collection with victory in Barcelona.
The 31-year-old from Hampshire, who won a second straight Laser world title in Mexico last year, scored 130 points.
It was 18 points clear of Italy's Francesco Marrai, with New Zealand's Andrew McKenzie a point further back.
GB's Lorenzo Chiavarini was seventh, while in the women's event Georgina Povall finished seventh and Alison Young ninth.