America's Cup: New Zealand lead Team USA 6-1

35th America's Cup in Bermuda America's Cup: 17-18 & 24-27 June

New Zealand are one win from the America's Cup title after taking a 6-1 lead over USA.

Defending champions the USA took their first win in race six on Saturday but were again easily distanced on Sunday.

The Kiwis, who dominated as they won both of the day's races, can seal overall victory in the best-of-13 series on Monday.

The final is a repeat of the last time the trophy was contested in 2013, when USA came from 8-1 down to win 9-8.

Four years ago, New Zealand were eventually overhauled by an USA team that also featured Britain's Ben Ainslie as tactician in what is regarded as one of sport's great comebacks.

Ainslie's British team were knocked out at the semi-final stage this year, losing 5-2 to the Kiwis.

The America's Cup, the oldest competition in international sport, was first raced in 1851 around the Isle of Wight and has only been won by four nations.