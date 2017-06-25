BBC Sport - Ben Ainslie: Leading Great Britain in America's Cup is toughest thing I've ever done
It's the toughest thing I've ever done - Ainslie
- From the section Sailing
Ben Ainslie reflects on leading Great Britain in this year's America's Cup, describing it as the "toughest thing" he has ever done and adding that "difficult conversations" will take place after their semi-final exit.
