America's Cup: New Zealand lead Team USA 3-0 after four races

New Zealand's team were beaten by USA in 2013 in one of the greatest sporting comebacks

35th America's Cup in Bermuda America's Cup: 17-18 & 24-27 June Race coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Red Button from 20:00 BST on Monday

Emirates Team New Zealand moved into a 3-0 lead over Oracle Team USA after the first four races of the America's Cup.

The Kiwis continued their dominant form by winning both races in Bermuda on Sunday, adding to their two victories from race one and two on Saturday.

Defending champions the USA began the best-of-13 series with a one-point advantage after winning the earlier qualifying regatta, which was erased by New Zealand's race-one win.

Racing will resume again next Saturday.

The final is a repeat of the last time the trophy was contested in 2013, when Team USA came from 8-1 down to win 9-8.

Four years ago, New Zealand were eventually overhauled by an Oracle team that featured Britain's Ben Ainslie as tactician in what is regarded as one of sport's great comebacks.

Ainslie's British team were knocked out at the semi-final stage this year, losing 5-2 to the Kiwis.

The America's Cup, the oldest competition in international sport, was first raced in 1851 around the Isle of Wight and has only been won by four nations.