America's Cup: New Zealand hold final lead after Swedish skipper goes overboard

Artemis and Emirates Team New Zealand are competing to face Oracle Team USA in the America's Cup

Artemis Racing skipper Nathan Outteridge was thrown overboard as Emirates Team New Zealand took a 2-1 lead on a dramatic first day of the America's Cup challenger final.

The New Zealanders won the opening race in the best-of-nine contest before the Swedish side hit back to level matters.

Outteridge fell off his catamaran as it went through a manoeuvre in race three in Bermuda's Great Sound.

With the Swedish team hampered, New Zealand capitalised to claim the lead.

The challenger final resumes on Sunday with three more races.

Holders Oracle Team USA await the winners of the challenger final in the America's Cup.

The first to seven points wins the America's Cup, or the Auld Mug as the trophy is known, with a possible 13 races to be sailed on 17-18 and 24-27 June.

The America's Cup, the oldest competition in international sport, was first raced in 1851 around the Isle of Wight and has only been won by four nations.