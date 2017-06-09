America's Cup 2017: Sweden eliminate Japan after comeback

Sweden fought back from a 3-1 deficit to beat Japan in the America's Cup

35th America's Cup in Bermuda America's Cup: 17-18 & 24-27 June. Race coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 11 June.

Sweden booked their place in the America's Cup play-off final after completing a remarkable 5-3 win over Japan in Bermuda.

Having trailed 3-1 at one stage, Sweden stormed back to win the next three races on Thursday before clinching victory in the first race on Friday.

The Swedes will face New Zealand, who eliminated Great Britain, in the first-to-five final which begins on Saturday.

"We're absolutely stoked," said Sweden skipper Nathan Outteridge.

Friday's race against the Japanese crew was tight, hinging on a tactical mistake by their skipper Dean Barker, who was forced to a standstill by Outteridge when he tried to get past them in the middle of their head-to-head encounter.

"That was obviously the key moment," added Outteridge.

What happens next?

Holders Oracle Team USA await the winners of New Zealand and Sweden.

The first to seven points wins the America's Cup, or the Auld Mug as the trophy is known, with a possible 13 races to be sailed on 17-18 and 24-27 June.

The America's Cup, the oldest competition in international sport, was first raced in 1851 around the Isle of Wight and has only been won by four nations.