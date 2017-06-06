America's Cup 2017: New Zealand capsize in semi-final but lead 3-1

The New Zealand boat rose on its hydrofoils rapidly and appeared to lose control

35th America's Cup in Bermuda Play-offs: 4-8 June & 10-12 June America's Cup: 17-18 & 24-27 June Race coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 11 June.

New Zealand suffered a spectacular capsize in their America's Cup semi-final against Great Britain but took a 3-1 lead into the third day of racing.

Having lost the first race of the day, GB needed five wins from the last six races to turn the series around.

And at the start of the second race, New Zealand capsized as the catamaran fell forwards and left some of its crew suspended in the hull above the water.

All of their crew were accounted for and the GB boat was awarded the win.

New Zealand have a two-race lead over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR team in the best-of-nine play-off series.

Racing continues on Wednesday and New Zealand could advance to the challenger final with victory in both races.

In high winds in Bermuda, the Kiwi boat rose rapidly on its hydrofoils and appeared to lose control before its bows plunged into the water and the boat flipped sideways.

The British boast was black-flagged and support crews began the process of righting the Kiwi catamaran.

"In 30 years of racing I've never seen anything like that," Ainslie told BT Sport.

"It's the first time we have sailed in this much wind. It's full-on and it's mind-blowing.

"Thankfully everyone is fine on the Kiwi boat and we will come back out and do it all again tomorrow."

In the other semi-final, Japan recorded two more race wins over Sweden to lead 3-1.

The first team in each semi-final to win five races progresses to the challenger final for a chance to take on the American team.

Defending champions USA advanced automatically to the America's Cup matches and they will have a one-point lead over their challengers after topping the qualifying group.

Great Britain began the day trailing 2-0 after suffering a broken wing on the first day of their semi-final against New Zealand.

The British boat were forced to retire from the first race, before forfeiting the second.

Media playback is not supported on this device America's Cup - all you need to know

Schedule

Wednesday, 7 June

Semi-final races from 18:00-20:00 BST.

New Zealand v Great Britain - Race five

Sweden v Japan - Race five

Great Britain v New Zealand - Race six*

Japan v Sweden - Race six*

*if required

Full schedule

What happens next?

Holders Oracle Team USA await the winners of the challenger final in the America's Cup.

The first to seven points wins the America's Cup, or the Auld Mug as the trophy is known, with a possible 13 races to be sailed on 17-18 and 24-27 June.

The America's Cup, the oldest competition in international sport, was first raced in 1851 around the Isle of Wight and has been won by only four nations.