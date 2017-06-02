America's Cup 2017: New Zealand go top with win that eliminates France

New Zealand went top of the qualifying standings with two victories on Friday

35th America's Cup in Bermuda Qualifiers: 26 May-3 June Play-offs: 4-8 June & 10-12 June America's Cup: 17-18 & 24-27 June Race coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 11 June.

Team France were eliminated from the America's Cup as New Zealand seized the lead in the qualifying round-robin with two victories on Friday.

NZ beat France and Japan to overhaul Team USA at the top of the standings with eight points, with Great Britain third, three points further back.

Team USA suffered their second defeat of the competition to Sweden.

New Zealand, Sweden, Britain and Japan will compete in the semi-finals with holders Team USA awaiting the winners.

Friday was a rest day for Great Britain, who had already secured a play-off place by narrowly defeating France at the end of Thursday's racing.

Sir Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR team's two victories in Bermuda came against Sweden.

Media playback is not supported on this device America's Cup - all you need to know

With one day of head-to-head racing still to go, Team New Zealand are battling with Team USA to top the qualifying round-robin event.

If New Zealand top the group, they would take a bonus point into the final if they get that far.

The USA, who are already in the final series, would start a point up if they win the qualifying group.

Standings and how it works

America's Cup Qualifiers Team Wins Losses Total points New Zealand 8 1 8 United States* 6 2 7 Great Britain* 3 5 5 Sweden 4 5 4 Japan 3 6 3 France 2 7 2

*Land Rover BAR (GB) started the round-robin qualifiers with two points and Oracle Team USA with one point after finishing first and second respectively in the 2015-16 World Series

Each team races the other teams twice in this stage, gaining one point per victory, with the top four progressing

Defending champions USA skip the next stage and advance automatically to the America's Cup matches

The winners of the qualifying group will start the final with a bonus point - if they get that far

Media playback is not supported on this device Spying and flying - The secrets behind an America's Cup boat

Schedule

Saturday, 3 June

Racing from 18:00-20:00

Race 12 - United States v New Zealand, Race 13 - Japan v Great Britain, Race 14 - France v Sweden, Race 15 - Great Britain v United States

Full schedule