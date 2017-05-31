America's Cup 2017: Racing postponed over light winds

Britain have already lost to both New Zealand and France, whom they will now meet on Thursday

35th America's Cup in Bermuda Qualifiers: 26 May - 3 June Play-offs: 4-8 June & 10-12 June America's Cup: 17-18 & 24-27 June Race coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 11 June

Wednesday's four races in the America's Cup Qualifiers were postponed after organisers decided winds were too light to let sailing go ahead in Bermuda.

The races have been pushed back to Thursday, a scheduled day off.

Rules state that winds between six and 24 knots are required to race.

Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR team will face both New Zealand and France on Thursday, while France will also race Japan, who will then go on to meet defending champions Team Oracle USA.

Team USA lead the standings with New Zealand in second place, ahead of Britain in third, Sweden, France and Japan.

It is the second time in this series that racing has been postponed. Wednesday's event was halted as winds dropped below six knots, and the opening day's racing was delayed because of gale-force winds.