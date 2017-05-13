European Championships: Ed Wright takes silver for GB in Marseille

Wright said he was "sailing probably better than I ever have"

Ed Wright secured Finn silver for Great Britain at the European Championships in Marseille.

Compatriot Ben Cornish took bronze with France's Jonathan Lobert winning gold.

"A medal is really exciting because it's my first event back," said Wright. "I'm sailing probably better than I ever have. The winter paid off."

Britain;s Henry Wetherell took the Under-23 crown as well as sixth place overall at his first Europeans in the men's Olympic heavyweight class.

At the RS:X Windsurfing European Championships, held at the same Marseille venue, Tom Squires was fifth and Izzy Hamilton 10th overall.

Meanwhile in Monaco, a windless final day at the 470 European Championships ended Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter's hopes of breaking into the medal positions.

They were fourth place going in to the final 10-boat race, but conditions proved impossible and they were denied the chance to upgrade.