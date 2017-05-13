European Championships: Ed Wright takes silver for GB in Marseille

Ed Wright
Wright said he was "sailing probably better than I ever have"

Ed Wright secured Finn silver for Great Britain at the European Championships in Marseille.

Compatriot Ben Cornish took bronze with France's Jonathan Lobert winning gold.

"A medal is really exciting because it's my first event back," said Wright. "I'm sailing probably better than I ever have. The winter paid off."

Britain;s Henry Wetherell took the Under-23 crown as well as sixth place overall at his first Europeans in the men's Olympic heavyweight class.

At the RS:X Windsurfing European Championships, held at the same Marseille venue, Tom Squires was fifth and Izzy Hamilton 10th overall.

Meanwhile in Monaco, a windless final day at the 470 European Championships ended Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter's hopes of breaking into the medal positions.

They were fourth place going in to the final 10-boat race, but conditions proved impossible and they were denied the chance to upgrade.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Breeze along the Ridgeway and Thames Path
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired