Hannah Mills: British sailor switches class for Tokyo 2020

Hannah Mills targets fresh Tokyo challenge in 2020 despite considering joining partner Saskia Clark in retirement.

Olympic sailing champion Hannah Mills is switching disciplines ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The 29-year-old hopes to win another gold medal, which would make her Britain's most successful female Olympic sailor.

Mills won gold in Rio and silver in London alongside partner Saskia Clark in the 470 dinghy.

With Clark retiring after Rio, Mills has decided it's time to take on a new class - the 49er FX.

"The FX to me just presents such a new and exciting shift. Every day I go sailing I'm scared, I'm excited, I'm laughing so much," said Mills.

"For me it was about finding the love of sailing again. It's an amazing sport, I love the 470 and the racing is awesome," she added.

"But having done something for ten years, at some point in time I think you have to step away. And I didn't want to step away and not sail."

The 49er FX is the new Olympic skiff and made its Games debut in Rio.

"It's a big challenge, that's for sure. I'm not deluded that I'm going to step into the FX and everything will be rosy. But I think that challenge is really positive for me," she said.

"Obviously it is all about winning a gold medal in Tokyo and I have to be realistic if that's in an FX or a 470.

"To me right now I'm fully committed to the FX and I'm going to be giving that as good a shot as I can."