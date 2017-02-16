Alex Thomson: British sailor to go again for Vendee Globe glory in 2020

Sailor Alex Thomson has confirmed he will go again for glory in the Vendee Globe round the world race in 2020.

Thomson, from Gosport in Hampshire, finished second in this year's edition in January after a close battle with French winner Armel Le Cleac'h.

"I was third last time, I came second this time, so there's only one way to go isn't there?" Thomson said.

"But, it's a huge commitment and we're seeing if we can get the sponsors and the team back together for it."

The 42-year-old Wales-born sailor led for the early stages as he bid to become the first Briton to win the race at his fourth attempt.

But a broken hydrafoil around Christmas hampered the performance of his Hugo Boss boat and allowed Le Cleac'h to take a lead he never surrendered.

Watch: Amazing helicopter footage of Alex Thomson in Vendee Globe race

"You just always have to fight," Thomson told BBC South Today as he reflected on how he broke two race records to close to within 30 nautical miles of Le Cleac'h towards the finish.

"With this race, you just have to expect the unexpected. Even when I got to the Scilly Isles to turn towards the finish, it was pretty done and dusted, but anything could've happened."

Thomson will ironically take a sailing holiday to the Caribbean with his wife next month before turning his attentions to racing again.

"The most important thing in the Vendee is the people," he said looking ahead to 2020.

"I've been very fortunate to work with some very talented people and if I can get the right team, we can challenge again."

Alex Thomson
Alex Thomson completed this year's Vendee Globe in 74 days 19 hours 35 minutes and 15 seconds

