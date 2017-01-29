Sailing World Cup Miami: British sailors win two golds on day one of medal racing

Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves (in green) beat compatriots Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface (blue)

British sailors won two golds on the first day of medal racing at the Sailing World Cup Miami.

Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell won the 49er class by finishing fifth in their final race of the regatta.

Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves had earlier triumphed in the Nacra 17 class, beating compatriots Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface into second.

Miami, the first leg of the 2017 World Cup series, is the first regatta since last year's Rio Olympics.

Bithell and Fletcher-Scott, who was sixth alongside Alain Sign at Rio 2016, are a new pairing.

"It feels like we've gelled pretty well," said Bithell, who won silver at London 2012 in the 470. "There's still plenty of work to do, but it's nice to be on top of the podium."