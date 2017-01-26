Francis Joyon: French skipper breaks fastest sail around the world record

Joyon also held the record for the fastest single-handed circumnavigation from 2008 to 2016 before Thomas Coville improved his mark last December

French skipper Francis Joyon broke the record for the fastest sail around the world by more than four days when he won the Jules Verne Trophy on Thursday.

Joyon, 60, and team-mates took 40 days, 23 hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds - Frenchman Loick Peyron held the previous record set in 2012.

"It's the result of long years of work," Joyon said after arriving at the Channel island of Ushant.

The Jules Verne Trophy is open to any type of boats without restriction.