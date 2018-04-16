Welsh Rugby Union

Football's Che Guevara? Behind the enigma of GuardiolaFootball
Wilson 'proud' about Champions Cup spot
Cardiff Blues coach Danny Wilson says he is proud the region have qualified for the Champions Cup next season.
Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac insists he has no concerns over the depth of his squad after a second-string line-up was hammered by Edinburgh.
Cardiff Blues seal their place in the European Champions Cup for next season after cruising to a 45-12 win away to Southern Kings.
Edinburgh deliver comfortable win over second-string Scarlets to strengthen their hold on third place in Conference B.
European Champions Cup semi-final, Sat, 21 April, kick-off 15:30 BST, UK only match commentary
Watch Scrum V highlights of Cardiff Blues' emphatic win away to Southern Kings.
Leigh Halfpenny says Scarlets are ready to beat the best in order to achieve their Champions Cup ambition.
Ex-rugby union player Ed Jackson climbs Snowdon less than a year after breaking his neck in a freak accident.
Wales saw some progress while also enduring their share of pain during the 2018 Six Nations, writes Gareth Griffiths.
Who do you think scored the best try in the 2018 Six Nations? Watch the tries here and find out who got the most votes.
Scrum V's Ross Harries takes a look at the poaching of young players between England and Wales.
BBC Wales loses the rights to continue live broadcasting of rugby's Pro14 tournament.
