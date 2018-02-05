Irish Rugby Union

Football's Che Guevara? Behind the enigma of GuardiolaFootball
Ulster supporters club considers protest
The group is keeping its options open after two players acquitted of rape had their contracts revoked.
Jacob Stockdale's late try helps Ulster keep alive their hopes of qualification for the Pro14 play-offs by beating Ospreys 8-0.
Benetton boost their chances of qualification for a Champions Cup play-off by earning a surprise 17-15 Pro14 win over Leinster in Dublin.
Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes hopes to keep Pro14 play-off hopes alive with a victory over Ospreys in Friday night's game in Belfast.
Who made a "brilliant breakthrough"? Who was a "force of nature"? Here is Rugby Union Weekly's team of the tournament for the 2018 Six Nations.
While Ireland's 2009 Grand Slam was the end of an era, this year's version could be the start of something even more special, writes Tom Fordyce.
Jacob Stockdale is setting the rugby world on fire, but success in the game hasn't come easily.
Basketball, soccer and Gaelic football have been part of Lindsay Peat's sporting journey on the road to starring in the Women's Six Nations for Ireland.
