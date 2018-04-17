BBC Sport - Champions Cup: 'Every second person we've spoken to is going to the game' - Pivac
'Every second person we've spoken to is going to the game'
- From the section Rugby Union
Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac wants to make history by reaching to the European Champions Cup final by beating Leinster in Saturday's semi-final in Dublin.
The Llanelli-based team have been beaten in three previous semi-finals, but hope to be in the final in Bilbao on 12 May.
