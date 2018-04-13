BBC Sport - Pro14: Gibbes happy with Ulster win over Ospreys
Gibbes happy with Ulster win over Ospreys
- From the section Rugby Union
Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes is pleased to secure an 8-0 victory over Ospreys but is critical of his team's failure to turn possession into points.
Jacob Stockdale's last-minute try helped the hosts keep alive their hopes of qualification for the Pro14 play-offs.
Ulster move to within four points of third-placed Edinburgh in Conference B.
