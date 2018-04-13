BBC Sport - Watch: Ulster see off Ospreys 8-0 at Kingspan Stadium in Pro14
Watch: Ulster see off Ospreys in Pro14
- From the section Irish Rugby
Jacob Stockdale scores in the final minute as Ulster edge past Ospreys 8-0 in a low-scoring Pro14 encounter in Belfast.
John Cooney's seventh-minute penalty was followed by a scoreless 74 minutes, although each side had a try ruled out.
Stockdale collected a lose ball in the dying seconds and ran over to touch down to keep Ulster's play-off hopes alive.
