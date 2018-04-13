Pro14: Leinster v Benetton (Sat)

O’Brien's last outing for Leinster lasted just 26 minutes at Parc y Scarlets

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Benetton Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 14 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Preview, updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Sean O'Brien has been given a chance to prove his fitness for Leinster ahead of their European Champions Cup semi-final against Scarlets on 21 April.

The flanker, who has been restricted to just five appearances this season because of injury, will start against Benetton in Dublin.

O'Brien is selected at openside flanker as Leinster aim to secure the top spot in Conference B with a game to spare.

The Irish side are four points clear of Scarlets, who are away to Edinburgh.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has also been able to recall exciting young full-back Jordan Larmour, who has not featured for the province since he came off the bench during Ireland's Grand Slam decider against England at Twickenham.

Fly-half Joey Carbery will make his first start of the season in the number 10 shirt after lining out at full-back during the first half of the campaign.

Benetton are in a head-to-head battle with Ulster for the final play-off spot in the conference and are just one point behind Jono Gibbes' men in the race for fourth place.

The Italian side have named former Leinster academy fly-half Ian McKinley on the bench for their visit to Dublin with Italian international Tommaso Allan partnering Tito Tebaldi at half back.

Leinster: J Larmour; F McFadden, R O'Loughlin, N Reid, B Daly; J Carbery, J Gibson-Park; J McGrath (capt), R Strauss, A Porter; R Molony, I Nagle; J Murphy, S O'Brien, M Deegan.

Replacements: J Tracy, E Byrne, M Bent, M Kearney, P Timmins, N McCarthy, R Byrne, A Byrne.

Benetton: J Hayward; A Bronzini, T Iannone, A Sgarbi (capt), M Ioane; T Allan, T Tebaldi; F Zani, L Bigi, S Ferrari; M Lazzaroni, A Zanni; F Ruzza, S Negri, N Manu.

Replacements: E Makelara, C Traore, T Pasquali, I Herbst, M Fuser, D Budd, I McKinley, T Benvenuti.