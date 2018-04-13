BBC Sport - Jamie Gibson: Northampton Saints flanker turns up heat before Leicester derby

Gibson turns up heat before Leicester derby

Northampton's cooking connoisseur Jamie Gibson cooks up a storm for BBC Look East before returning to Leicester for Saturday's East Midlands derby.

The flanker spent two years at Welford Road before joining Saints in 2015 and runs cooking blog Butter Wouldn't Melt to show off his "kitchen experiments".

