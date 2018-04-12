Pro14: Cheetahs v Munster (Fri)

Robin Copeland and Simon Zebo return to the Munster team for the game in Bloemfontein

Guinness Pro14: Cheetahs v Munster Venue: Toyoyta Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Friday, 13 April Kick-off: 18:35 GMT Coverage: Preview, updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Munster have rung the changes for the Pro14 game against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein with nine players coming into the side.

Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Darren Sweetnam are drafted into the backs

Brian Scott, Billy Holland, Peter O'Mahony, Jack O'Donoghue and Robin Copeland return to the forwards.

Munster lie second in Conference A and six points clear of their South African opponents.

The Irish team have travelled to Bloemfontein from Cape Town following last weekend's 39-22 win over Southern Kings.

Cheetahs have won their last three matches and fly-half Johan Goosen will make his Pro14 debut against the Irish visitors.

Munster enjoyed a comfortable 51-18 victory when the sides met in Limerick last September.

"We've now got three victories on the trot and would like to keep the momentum and focus completely on Munster." said Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan.

Cheetahs: C Blommetjies; W Small-Smith, F Venter (capt), N Marais, S Maxwane,; J Goosen, T Meyer; O Niche, T van Jaarsveld, J Coetzee; C Wegner, R Hugo; P Schoeman, O Mohoje, U Cassiem.

Replacements: J du Toit, C Marais, T Botha, R Bernardo, H Venter, Z Mkhabela, C Swart, AJ Coetzen.

Munster: S Zebo; A Conway, S Arnold, D Goggin, D Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, J Hart; B Scott, N Scannell, J Ryan; G Grobler, B Holland; P O'Mahony (capt), J O'Donoghue, R Copeland.

Replacements: R Marshall, D Kilcoyne, S Archer, D O'Callaghan, C Oliver, C Murray, I Keatley, R Scannell.