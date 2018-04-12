Pro14: Ulster v Ospreys (Fri)

Sean Reidy is drafted into the Ulster back row for the visit of Ospreys to Belfast

Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Ospreys Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 13 April Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC2 NI and the BBC Sport website

Ulster have made four changes for the Pro14 encounter against Ospreys at Kingsspan Stadium.

Callum Black and Ross Kane come into the front row as lock Kieran Treadwell and back-row Sean Reidy return.

Wales and British and Irish Lions' Alun Wyn Jones switches from lock to blind-side flanker as he leads Ospreys on his 150th appearance for them.

Owen Watkin comes in at centre and Adam Beard takes over at lock from Jones as Guy Mercer drops to the bench.

Ulster wing Tommy Bowe will retire at the end of the season

Ulster hope to build on their impressive victory over Edinburgh last week, which has revived play-off hopes.

They sit eight points behind Edinburgh in the race for third place in Conference B.

However, Ulster have a game in hand on the Scots as they go into their final three matches.

Ulster are without Wiehahn Herbst with the prop likely to miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

Darren Cave is named at centre just hours after he signed a one-year contract extension which will keep him at Ulster until at least the summer of 2019.

Jones' switch

Alun Wyn Jones last played blind-side for Ospreys against Cardiff Blues in December, 2006, but made his first three Wales appearances there including his debut against Argentina that year

Jones' positional switch comes as Ospreys continue to cover injuries and Justin Tipuric's involvement with Wales Sevens at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Back-rowers Dan Lydiate, Olly Cracknell, Will Jones and Rob McCusker are sidelined.

Ospreys retain hopes of qualifying for the 2018-19 Champions Cup and have slim hopes of a Pro14 play-off spot as they lie fifth in Conference A after winning their last four games in the competition.

Ospreys interim head coach Allen Clarke said: "We've had some really positive results and performances at the Liberty Stadium in recent weeks that have put us in a position where we are firmly in control of our own destiny.

"The challenge for us now is to keep that going with three difficult away games coming up to end the regular season but we know the reward that is there for us potentially."

Ulster: C Piutau, L Ludik, D Cave, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, J McPhillips, J Cooney; C Black, R Best (Capt), R Kane, K Treadwell, I Henderson, M Rea, J Deysel, S Reidy.

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, T O'Toole, A O'Connor, N Timoney, D Shanahan, L Marshall, T Bowe.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Jeff Hassler, Kieron Fonotia, Owen Watkin, Hanno Dirksen, Dan Biggar, Tom Habberfield; Nicky Smith, Scott Otten, Dmitri Arhip, Bradley Davies, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Sam Cross, James King.

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Rhodri Jones, Ma'afu Fia, Lloyd Ashley, Guy Mercer, Matthew Aubrey, Sam Davies, James Hook.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Joy Neville, John Carvill (IRFU)

TMO: Kevin Beggs (IRFU)