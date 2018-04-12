Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Connacht (Fri)

Alex Dunbar will start his first Pro14 match for Glasgow since late December

Guinness Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Venue: Scotstoun Date: Friday, 13 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Alba & BBC Sport website and app.

Scotland duo Alex Dunbar and Fraser Brown return among seven changes as Glasgow seek victory against Connacht to seal a home Pro14 semi-final.

Fellow internationals Peter Horne and Henry Pyrgos take over at half-back, while Alex Allan, Scott Cummings and Matt Fagerson also come in up front.

Prop Oli Kebble has been ruled out for the rest of the season, with Ryan Wilson sidelined for a few weeks.

Ireland centre Bundee Aki returns for Connacht among six changes.

Darragh Leader takes over at full back, while prop, hooker Finlay Bealham, lock Quinn Roux and flanker Eoghan Masterson come into the pack.

Kebble sustained an ankle injury for Glasgow in last week's defeat against Scarlets, while captain Wilson picked up a chest injury in the same game.

Fagerson, who was pulled out of Scotland's Sevens squad for the Commonwealth Games this week with a hamstring complaint, starts in Wilson's place at number eight, with Callum Gibbins taking over the captaincy.

Allan starts at loose-head with Jamie Bhatti dropping to the bench, while Brown replaces George Turner at hooker after shaking off an ankle injury sustained playing for Scotland against Italy.

"Fraser has been dogged with injury," noted head coach Dave Rennie. "His experience and physicality will be welcomed."

Connacht centre Bundee Aki started all five matches in Ireland's Six Nations Grand Slam campaign

Cummings takes over from Tim Swinson in the second row alongside Jonny Gray, while Dunbar partners Sam Johnson in midfield and Finn Russell and Ali Price are among the replacements.

"We have some real quality in midfield at our disposal, and Alex gets a crack this week," Rennie said. "He has trained and prepared really well for the past few weeks so I'm looking forward to seeing him back in a Warriors jersey."

A win for Glasgow will secure top spot in Conference A with two further regular-season games to come away at Ulster and Edinburgh.

"It was a pretty flat performance last week," Rennie added. "We created opportunities but our lack of accuracy saw us convert just one of our seven line-breaks. Against quality sides, you'll get punished.

"Connacht lead the competition in ball carries with the ability to look after possession for long periods of time. It will be a great test of our defensive resilience."

Connacht forwards coach Jimmy Duffy says the visitors "are definitely targeting victory" after a 39-10 defeat at Ospreys last weekend.

"It will be a huge challenge, and after Glasgow's loss at the weekend, they will be gunning for us, so it's going to be a competitive fixture," he said.

"We have been within range of a lot of teams this year which shows we are competitive, but we are looking for continuous improvement and that is the driving factor. We need to express ourselves and realise our potential."

Glasgow Warriors: Hogg; Seymour, Dunbar, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Horne, Pyrgos; Allan, Brown, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Harley, Gibbins (capt), Fagerson.

Replacements: Stewart, Bhatti, Halanukonuka, McDonald, Fusaro, Price, Russell, Matawalu.

Connacht: Leader; Adeolokun, Aki, Robb, Healy, Carty, Marmion; Buckley, McCartney, Bealham, Dillane, Roux, Masterson, Butler (capt), McKeon.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Gavin Thornbury, John Muldoon, Caolin Blade, Tom Farrell, Stacey Ili.