Tyler Gendall: Prop to rejoin Cornish Pirates after season at Bristol

Cornish-born Tyler Gendall made his Pirates debut in September 2014

Prop forward Tyler Gendall is to return to the Cornish Pirates in the summer after a season at rivals Bristol.

The 23-year-old made 51 appearances for the Pirates before his summer move, having also been on loan at Harlequins.

But he struggled to make an impact at the league winners - his only start came against the Pirates in September.

"He'd like to be in a more competitive squad for him and challenge for a starting position in the Championship," said Pirates coach Alan Paver.

"He's a great character, he's a dogged player, he's a very tough man when it comes to the nitty gritty and he's a fine scrummager on both side of the scrum," Paver added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I think he'll be a tremendous addition next season and it's great to see him back."