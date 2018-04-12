Pro14: Ulster centre Darren Cave signs one-year contract extension

Darren Cave has scored 44 tries for Ulster since making his debut 11 years ago

Darren Cave will stay at Ulster until at least the summer of 2019 after the centre penned a one-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old, who has made 208 Ulster appearances, also has 11 international caps and was a member of Ireland's 2015 World Cup squad.

"I'm really pleased to be staying on for another season," said Cave

"This month marks 11 years since I won my first Ulster cap and I still feel that I have much more to give."

Cave is a graduate of the Ulster Academy and he made his senior provincial debut as a replacement in the 9-33 win over Border Reivers in April 2007.

He is currently Ulster's third most-capped player and has scored 44 tries for the Kingspan Stadium side.

"We have a lot of work to do but the guys are committed to improving as individuals and as a collective," added Cave.

"Hopefully we can finish this season strongly and then bring that through to the new campaign.

"I believe the future of Ulster Rugby is bright and I'm really looking forward to being part of that."