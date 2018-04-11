Nicolas De Battista: Cornish Pirates captain to join Zebre this summer

Nicolas De Battista dives over to score a try
Nicolas De Battista's new club Zebre are based in Parma, Italy

Cornish Pirates captain Nicolas De Battista will leave at the end of the season to join Pro14 side Zebre.

The Argentine centre, 27, has scored 13 tries in 51 games since arriving at the Championship club in 2016.

He has been Pirates captain for most of the season and scored a hat-trick in their win over Richmond on Sunday.

"I've just had two incredible years here, learning a lot and making many really good friends, which has helped me grow as a person," said De Battista.

Co-coach Gavin Cattle told the club website: "Nicolas has been an awesome performer for us both on and off the pitch and he will be sorely missed."

