BBC Sport - Pro14: Ulster will fight for play-off spot - Gibbes
Ulster will fight for play-off spot - Gibbes
- From the section Rugby Union
Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes hopes to keep Pro14 play-off hopes alive with a victory over Ospreys in Friday night's game in Belfast.
Edinburgh, who Ulster beat impressively last week, are eight points ahead of Ulster in the battle for third place in Conference B.
However, Ulster have a game in hand on the Scots as they go into their final three matches.
