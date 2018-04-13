Pro14: Zebre v Dragons (Sat)

Dragons conceded four first half tries against Benetton Rugby last weekend

Guinness Pro14: Zebre v Dragons Venue: Stadio Tommaso Fattori, L'Aquila Date: Saturday, 14 April Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Dragons make three changes and a positional switch to the team that lost to Benetton Rugby.

Charlie Davies replaces Owain Leonard and Luke Garrett is given an opportunity in the front row.

Lock Joe Davies joins skipper Cory Hill in the pack and versatile forward Rynard Landman moves into the back row to replace Harri Keddie who is ruled out with concussion.

Dragons will be looking to record their first league win since September.

They came agonisingly close against Benetton Rugby, but lost to the last kick of the game.

Dragons are sixth in Conference B, while the Italian side are seventh in Conference A, despite recording twice as many wins as Bernard Jackman's side.

Dragons' Lewis Evans says there were positives to be taken from the last game.

"It was a rollercoaster of emotions in Treviso last weekend, but our second-half performance in the loss to Benetton does give us the belief that we can end our wait for a long overdue away win in the league," he explained.

Zebre make five changes to the their side from last weekend's defeat to Leinster.

Zebre: Matteo Minozzi; Mattia Bellini, Giulio Bisegni, Tommaso Castello, Giovanbattista Venditti; Carlo Canna, Marcello Violi; Andrea Lovotti, Luhandre Luus, Eduardo Bello, Leonard Krumov, George Biagi, Jacopo Sarto, Johan Meyer, David Sisi

Replacements: Tommaso D'Apice, Cruze Ah-Nau, Roberto Tenga, Valerio Bernabò, Andrea De Marchi, Guglielmo Palazzani, Serafin Bordoli, Gabriele Di Giulio

Dragons: Zane Kirchner; Ashton Hewitt, Sam Beard, Connor Edwards, Jared Rosser; Arwel Robson, Charlie Davies; Luke Garrett, Elliot Dee, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Cory Hill (capt), Rynard Landman, Aaron Wainwright, Lewis Evans.

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Josh Reynolds, Dan Suter, Max Williams, Taine Basham, Owain Leonard, Adam Warren, Joe Goodchild.