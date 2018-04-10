Pro14: Wiehahn Herbst set to miss rest of Ulster season
|Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Ospreys
|Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 13 April Kick-off: 19:35 GMT
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC2 NI and the BBC Sport website
Ulster have received a blow ahead of Friday's game against Ospreys with Wiehahn Herbst likely to miss the rest of the campaign with a knee injury.
The 29-year-old South African prop, who has made 73 appearances for Ulster, may have to undergo surgery on the injury.
Ulster revived their play-off hopes with an impressive victory over Edinburgh last week.
They sit eight points behind Edinburgh in the race for third place in Conference B.
However, Ulster have a game in hand on the Scots as they go into their final three matches.
Home fixtures against Ospreys and Glasgow are followed by a Thomond Park encounter against Munster on 28 April.
The play-off quarter-finals take place the following weekend with the decider at the Aviva Stadium on 26 May.
Ospreys lie fifth in Conference A and they will arrive at Kingspan Stadium with confidence after winning their last four Pro14 games.