Premiership: Saracens v Bath
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Aviva Premiership
|Venue: Allianz Park Date: Sunday, 15 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST
|Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website
Chris Wyles makes his 250th appearance for Saracens, who make three changes from the side which thrashed Northampton 63-13 last time out.
Richard Wigglesworth returns at scrum-half as lock Dom Day and flanker Schalk Burger come into the pack.
Bath make one change from the side which lost 34-19 at home to Leicester for the trip to Allianz Park.
Tom Ellis comes in for the injured Matt Garvey at blindside flanker, with Charlie Ewels captaining the side.
Saracens: Williams; Maitland, Lozowski, Barritt (capt), Wyles; Farrell, Wigglesworth; Vunipola, Brits, Figallo, Day, Kruis, Isiekwe, Burger, Wray.
Replacements: George, Barrington, Longbottom, Rhodes, Earl, Spencer, Taylor, Goode.
Bath: Wilson; Banahan, Joseph, Tapuai, Brew; Priestland, Fotuali'i; Obano, Dunn, Knight, Ewels (capt), Stooke, Ellis, Louw, Faletau.
Replacements: Walker, Noguera, Delmas, Phillips, Grant, Green, Burns, Homer.
Referee: Karl Dickson.