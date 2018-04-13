Premiership: Wasps v Worcester Warriors

Dorian Jones came off the bench to kick three second-half conversions on his Worcester debut against Newcastle

Aviva Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 14 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Wasps switch Elliot Daly to his more recent international role of left wing for the Midlands derby at home to relegation battlers Worcester.

South African international centre Juan De Jongh starts at centre, while Danny Cipriani and Josh Bassett are both fit following late head injuries in last weekend's narrow 28-27 defeat at Sale.

New Worcester fly-half Dorian Jones makes his full debut.

Warriors also make a change at scrum-half, bringing in Michael Dowsett.

Jones and Dowsett both impressed last weekend after coming off the bench to help Warriors battle back from 13-6 down to beat Newcastle Falcons 27-13.

Dowett replaces Jonny Arr, who is on the bench, while Francis Hougaard misses a fourth successive game following the injury he suffered in the defeat at London Irish.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"We have two home games coming up against teams below us who will be scrapping for their lives, so we know how difficult that is going to be.

"Worcester will come all guns blazing wanting to win. They had a good win against Newcastle last weekend. That helped us, but now we have to look after ourselves and concentrate on getting a result against them.

"Right across the board Worcester do basic things well. They have got a good set-piece, some threatening players behind the scrum and a lot of spirit within their team.

"We're expecting a really physical game and we know if we're not accurate they will pounce on any mistakes we make."

Worcester Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons:

"We have got to maintain control of our own destiny so we can't think about what everybody else is doing.

"We have got three games to go. All the opposition we play against are quality.

"Wasps are a top-four side who play with a lot of pace and width and have some x-factor players.

"There are no easy games in the Premiership. I expect there will be a lot of movement and we have to perform well."

Match facts

With three games left, Worcester start the day nine points clear of bottom club Irish, who play on Sunday at home to Exeter.

A four-try Worcester win would leave the Exiles needing bonus-point victories from all their final three games to stand a chance of staying up.

Wasps have won just once in four Premiership games, 24-16 at home to London Irish on 4 March. But they have lost just once at the Ricoh Arena in the Premiership since October, to Saracens.

Worcester ended a three-game losing streak with their 27-13 home victory over Newcastle.

Warriors have lost their last eight fixtures against Worcester, who have won just two away league games in the last two years. But both were notable scalps, at Leicester and at Exeter.

Worcester last won on Wasps soil when they edged a low scoring 6-0 win at Adams Park on New Year's Day 2012.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, De Jongh, Gopperth, Daly; Cipriani, Robson; Mullan, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Launchbury (capt), Rowlands, Willis, Young, Thompson.

Replacements: Taylor, McIntyre, Moore, Myall, Haskell, Hampson, Lovobalavu, Bassett.

Worcester: Pennell; Heem, Te'o, Willison, Adams; Jones, Dowsett; Bower, Singleton, Schonert, Barry, Spencer, Denton, Lewis, van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Haupt, Waller, Milasinovich, Kitchener, Mama, Arr, Shillcock, Hammond.