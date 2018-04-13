Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints

Media playback is not supported on this device Jamie Gibson: Northampton Saints flanker turns up heat before Leicester derby

Aviva Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 14 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Skipper Tom Youngs returns in place of Tatafu Polota-Nau as Leicester make two changes for the East Midlands derby.

Matt Smith starts at centre in place of the injured Mathew Tait, while Jonah Holmes and Ben Youngs return to the bench after spells on the sidelines.

Rob Horne will captain Northampton for the first time as they welcome Mike Haywood and Ben Foden into the side.

Paul Hill, James Craig and Mitch Eadie also come in, with Luther Burrell and Alex Waller returning to the bench.

Saints, not yet safe from relegation, are chasing their first Premiership double over third-placed Leicester since the 2003-04 campaign.

Leicester Tigers: Veainu; Thompstone, Smith, Toomua, May; Ford, Harrison; Genge, Youngs (capt), Cole, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Mapapalangi, Hamilton, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Bateman, Mulipola, Wells, Evans, Youngs, Worth, Holmes.

Northampton Saints: Tuala; Foden, Horne (capt), Francis, North; Myler, Reinach; Ma'afu, Haywood, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Craig, Gibson, Harrison, Eadie.

Replacements: Clare, Waller, Painter, Paterson, Nutley, Mitchell, Burrell, Collins.