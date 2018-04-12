Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Sale Sharks
|Aviva Premiership
|Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 13 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Newcastle and on the BBC Sport website
Newcastle Falcons have reshuffled significantly for a pivotal all-northern encounter against fellow play-off hopefuls Sale Sharks.
The highlights among eight changes are Joel Hodgson replacing Toby Flood at fly-half and England back-rower Gary Graham back after a neck injury.
Sale, just a point behind the Kingston Park club, make five changes including prop WillGriff John starting.
Marland Yarde switches wings with Paolo Odogwu for Steve Diamond's side.
Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, JP Socino, Sinoti; Hodgson, Young; Lockwood, Lawson, S. Wilson, Green, Witty, Welch (c), Graham, Hogg.
Replacements: S Socino, Vickers, Davison, Olmstead, Burrows, Takulua, Mermoz, Tait.
Sale: McGuigan; Yarde, James, James, Odogwu; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Ostrikov, Ross (c), B. Curry, Strauss.
Replacements: Jones, Tarus, Aulika, Beaumont, Ioane, T. Curry, Cliff, Redpath.