BBC Sport - Winger Tommy Bowe out to end Ulster career on a high
Bowe out to end Ulster career on a high
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster winger Tommy Bowe is eager to end his career on a high as he and the squad prepare for Friday night's key game against Ospreys at Kingpsan Stadium.
The Irish province put themselves back in contention for a Pro14 play-off spot when they earned a bonus-point win over Edinburgh and will also face Glasgow at home and Munster away before the end of the regular season.
