Pro14: Edinburgh v Scarlets (Sat)

Guinness Pro14: Edinburgh v Scarlets Venue: BT Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 14 April Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Edinburgh have made five changes to their line-up for Saturday's Pro14 meeting with Scarlets.

James Johnstone, Chris Dean, Jaco van der Walt and Cornell du Preez start for the hosts.

With one eye on their European Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster a week later, Scarlets have made 13 starting changes.

Centre Steff Hughes will lead the visitors with Wales hooker Ken Owens among the rested players.

Ioan Nicholas moves from wing to centre and along with lock Steve Cummins is the only starting survivor from Scarlets last game, a comfortable win against Glasgow.

Scarlets go to Murrayfield knowing a win against Edinburgh would secure them at least a home quarter-final play-off in the Pro14.

Wayne Pivac's side are four points adrift of Leinster in Conference B, and six above Edinburgh with two games remaining in the league stage.

Their only regular season Pro14 game to come is at Dragons in the final round before the play-offs on Saturday, 28 April.

Pivac said: "For us it's a real test of the squad depth at the moment.

"It's unchartered waters for us but certainly something we're not shying away from.

"It was important that we got a result against Glasgow and our focus has been to control what we can control.

"Now we need to win one of the next two to secure a home quarter."

Mark Bennett and Duncan Weir drop to the bench for Edinburgh while Phil Burleigh and Viliame Mata are left out.

Richard Cockerill's side, who are third in Conference B with two games to play, lead Ulster by eight points and Benetton by nine. Ulster have a game in hand over both Edinburgh and Benetton.

The top three sides in each conference progress to the play-offs and are also guaranteed places in next season's European Champions Cup.

"We have the players and we have the characters to do it, but it's all about belief and we have had that a lot throughout the season," said Cockerill.

"The key part is not to over-think things, train well and put yourself in the right place to play well.

"We are good enough to qualify for the final series and we have earned the right to be where we are through good performances. We are more than capable of beating Scarlets if we get it right."

Edinburgh: B Kinghorn, D Fife, J Johnstone, C Dean, D van der Merwe, J van der Walt, S Hidalgo-Clyne; J Lay, S McInally (capt), S Berghan, B Toolis, G Gilchrist, M Bradbury, J Ritchie, C de Preez.

Replacements: N Cochrane, A Dell, M McCallum, L Carmichael, L Crosbie, N Fowles, D Weir, M Bennett.

Scarlets: Rhys Jones; Tom Varndell, Ioan Nicholas, Steff Hughes (capt), Ryan Conbeer; Dan Jones, Aled Davies; Dylan Evans, Ryan Elias, Werner Kruger, Steve Cummins, David Bulbring, Lewis Rawlins, Josh Macleod, Will Boyde.

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Phil Price, Simon Gardiner, Josh Helps, Shaun Evans, Jonathan Evans, Corey Baldwin, Tom Rogers.

Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)

Assistant referees: David Sutherland (SRU), Dunx McClement (SRU)

TMO: Charles Samson (SRU)