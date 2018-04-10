Scarlets confirm signing of Clayton Blommetjies from Cheetahs

Clayton Blommetjies
Clayton Blommetjies has made two appearances for South Africa Under-20s

Scarlets have confirmed the signing of Cheetahs full-back Clayton Blommetjies.

The 27-year-old full-back's move was announced by the South African club last week.

"We're pretty much done now and we'll roll out a couple of signings over the coming weeks - the main back three signing, and a few players re-signing from within, and one or two others from outside," coach Wayne Pivac said.

Another Cheetahs player, tight-head prop Tom Botha, has signed for Ospreys.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired