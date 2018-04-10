Scarlets confirm signing of Clayton Blommetjies from Cheetahs

Clayton Blommetjies has made two appearances for South Africa Under-20s

Scarlets have confirmed the signing of Cheetahs full-back Clayton Blommetjies.

The 27-year-old full-back's move was announced by the South African club last week.

"We're pretty much done now and we'll roll out a couple of signings over the coming weeks - the main back three signing, and a few players re-signing from within, and one or two others from outside," coach Wayne Pivac said.

Another Cheetahs player, tight-head prop Tom Botha, has signed for Ospreys.