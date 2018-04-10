Cornish Pirates: Alex O'Meara and John Stevens extend contracts until summer 2019

John Stevens and Alex O'Meara have played 90 games for the Cornish Pirates between them

Cornish Pirates have extended the contracts of winger Alex O'Meara and back-row John Stevens.

The pair have agreed to stay at the Mennaye until the summer of 2019.

Former England Students and Ireland Under 20s winger O'Meara, 25, was signed as a development player in 2015 and has scored 25 tries in 50 games.

Stevens is the youngest son of former British Lions and England prop Brian 'Stack' Stevens and has played 40 times since his debut in 2013.

"Alex is a great young prospect who has been with us the past three seasons and is now really beginning to show his worth," said coach Gavin Cattle.

"Taking his opportunities in a starting jersey, he has proven an exciting and quality player, with extreme pace and good feet.

"As for John, he has stuck the course, really come of age and has developed into a fine player.

"To sign him is massive, for he is a guy who is the future of the club and what we are all about. We also feel sure that there is much more yet to come from the young man."