BBC Sport - Rugby Union Weekly: Nick Kennedy on life as a director of rugby at London Irish

Nick Kennedy, who left London Irish last month, gives an insight into the pressures at the top of the game.

Kennedy is one of a number of coaches who have lost their job this season across the Premiership and Pro14.

Listen to the full interview on 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly Podcast.

