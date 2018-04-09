BBC Sport - Rugby Union Weekly: Nick Kennedy on life as a director of rugby at London Irish
What's life like as a director of rugby?
Nick Kennedy, who left London Irish last month, gives an insight into the pressures at the top of the game.
Kennedy is one of a number of coaches who have lost their job this season across the Premiership and Pro14.
Listen to the full interview on 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly Podcast.
