Jason Strange: Wales Under-20s boss to join Cardiff Blues as backs coach

Jason Strange coached Ebbw Vale for five years before his appointment with Wales Under-20s

Wales Under-20s head coach Jason Strange will join Cardiff Blues as backs and attack coach next season.

Former Newport and Bristol fly-half Strange led Wales to an Under-20s Grand Slam in 2016 and has helped develop young Welsh players, including Blues lock Seb Davies and fly-half Jarrod Evans.

He will replace Matt Sherratt, who is leaving Blues to join Ospreys.

"I believe it's a good fit for myself and the region," said Strange.

"They've got a young, talented squad that hasn't reached its peak yet, and I want to help develop that.

"The long-term vision for the region under new head coach John Mulvihill is also very exciting.

"I'm looking forward to working with the players, many of whom I've worked with before, and watching them play great rugby."

Australian Mulvihill will succeed Danny Wilson as head coach at the end of the 2017-18 season.