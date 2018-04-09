Jersey Reds lose 26-21 at Yorkshire Carnegie in Championship

Harvey Biljon will now prepare his side for next week's home game with Nottingham

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon rued his side's bad luck as they lost 26-21 at Yorkshire Carnegie in the Championship.

Brendan Cope had a try disallowed despite appearing to ground the ball late in the second half.

Had that score been given by the referee, Jared Saunders' last-minute touchdown could have seen Jersey leave Headingley with a win.

"It was one of those days where I felt nothing was going to go our way," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We didn't get a lot of the decisions go our way, we definitely didn't get the bounce of the ball or the rub of the green.

"I think that was probably epitomised with nine minutes to go with the referee saying Brendan Cope was held up over the line when I think everyone, including the big screen, was calling it a clear try,

"Nevertheless, we make no excuses, we've got to go away and learn from today and make sure we don't make those errors."

Jersey are now fifth in the table, ahead of Doncaster on points difference, and two points behind fourth-placed Cornish Pirates.