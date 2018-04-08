Wales finish 13th in Hong Kong Sevens tournament

Afon Bagshaw runs with the ball during Hong Kong Sevens match between USA and Wales
Wales' Afon Bagshaw in action against USA on 7 April

Wales finished 13th out of 16 teams at this weekend's Kong Kong Sevens.

Gareth Williams' youthful side beat Samoa 33-5 in their final game of the tournament.

They finished 3rd in pool D after losing to Argentina and the United States before beating France.

Commonwealth Games squad members Ethan Davies, Luke Treharne, Morgan Williams and Tom Williams featured in Hong Kong, before next weekend's fixtures in Australia.

They face Fiji (Hong Kong winners), Uganda and Sri Lanka in their group on the Gold Coast.

