WRU National Cup: Newport beat Llandovery to reach final

Newport v Llandovery line out
Newport made nine changes to the side that lost to Llandovery last Friday

Newport booked their place in Welsh Rugby Union's National Cup final with a 16-12 victory over Llandovery.

Full-back Geraint O'Driscoll's try sealed the win for the Black and Ambers, with Matt O'Brien having a good afternoon with the boot.

Drovers fly-half Jack Maynard converted his own try, with full-back Lee Williams also getting on the score sheet.

Ebbw Vale take on Merthyr in the other semi-final at Pandy Park, Cross Keys.

The final will be played at the Principality Stadium on 29 April.

