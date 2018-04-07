WRU National Cup: Newport beat Llandovery to reach final
Newport booked their place in Welsh Rugby Union's National Cup final with a 16-12 victory over Llandovery.
Full-back Geraint O'Driscoll's try sealed the win for the Black and Ambers, with Matt O'Brien having a good afternoon with the boot.
Drovers fly-half Jack Maynard converted his own try, with full-back Lee Williams also getting on the score sheet.
Ebbw Vale take on Merthyr in the other semi-final at Pandy Park, Cross Keys.
The final will be played at the Principality Stadium on 29 April.