BBC Sport - Pro14 highlights: Edinburgh 20-32 Ulster

Highlights: Edinburgh 20-32 Ulster

Ulster run in four tries to secure a bonus-point victory over Edinburgh in the Pro14 encounter at Murrayfield.

Darren Cave, Charles Piutau, John Cooney and Iain Henderson scored the Ulster tries in Scotland.

The win moves Ulster to within eight points of third-placed Edinburgh in Pro14 Conference B.

