BBC Sport - Pro14 highlights: Edinburgh 20-32 Ulster
Highlights: Edinburgh 20-32 Ulster
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster run in four tries to secure a bonus-point victory over Edinburgh in the Pro14 encounter at Murrayfield.
Darren Cave, Charles Piutau, John Cooney and Iain Henderson scored the Ulster tries in Scotland.
The win moves Ulster to within eight points of third-placed Edinburgh in Pro14 Conference B.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired