BBC Sport - Wellington Festival: More than 400 youngsters meet at week-long rugby union camp

Future stars of rugby go head-to-head

While Eddie Jones' England side had a disappointing 2018 Six Nations campaign, finishing fifth, the future of the game at youth level appears bright.

More than 400 youngsters from the RFU's 14 regional academies came together at Wellington College in Berkshire this week for a festival that was about more than showcasing their skills on the pitch.

BBC Sport's Adam Williams reports.

Future stars of rugby go head-to-head

