Pro14: Leinster v Zebre (Sat)

Devin Toner will play for Leinster for the 213th time against Zebre

Pro14: Leinster v Zebre Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 7 April Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live scores and match report on the BBC Sport website

Ireland lock Devin Toner will captain a much-changed Leinster team in Saturday's Pro14 game against Zebre at the RDS in Dublin on Saturday.

Leinster enjoy a three-point lead over Scarlets at the top of Conference B, the side they will face in the last four of the Champions Cup on 21 April.

Zebre lie bottom of Conference A with four wins from their 17 matches.

Back Gavin Mullin is in line to make his debut for the Irish province should he be introduced from the bench.

The 20-year-old Academy player is the son of former Leinster, Ireland and British and Irish Lions player Brendan, who won 56 caps for Ireland.

Barry Daly starts at full-back, with Adam Byrne on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

Academy back Conor O'Brien is handed his second start alongside Rory O'Loughlin in the centre, while in the half-backs Jamison Gibson-Park is joined by Ross Byrne.

Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong are the starting props this week, with James Tracy getting the nod at hooker and Mick Kearney joining Toner in the second row.

In the back row Josh Murphy, who started at number eight for the Leinster 'A' side last weekend, starts at blind-side, with Dan Leavy at open-side and Max Deegan, who made his European debut last Sunday, at number eight.

Zebre make nine changes from the side which started against Glasgow two weeks ago in Scotland, including the return of six Italian internationals who played Scotland in their final Six Nations match.

Leinster: B Daly; A Byrne, R O'Loughlin, C O'Brien, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; C Healy, J Tracy, T Furlong; D Toner (capt), M Kearney; J Murphy, D Leavy, M Deegan.

Replacements: B Byrne, P Dooley, V Abdaladze, R Molony, P Timmins, N McCarthy, C Frawley, G Mullin.

Zebre: M Minozzi; G Di Giulio, G Bisegni, F Afamasaga, M Bellini; C Canna, M Violi; A Lovotti, O Fabiani, D Chistolini; L Krumov, G Biagi (capt); V Bernabo, J Sarto, D Sisi.

Replacements: R Tenga, A De Marchi, C Ah-Nau, E Bello, L Luus, G Palazzani, S Bordoli, G Venditti.