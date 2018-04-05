Denny Solomona: Sale wing banned for four weeks for homophobic slur
England and Sale wing Denny Solomona has been banned for four weeks for making a homophobic slur in the match against Worcester last month.
Solomona contested the charge but was found guilty by the RFU panel, and was given an initial six-week suspension.
This was reduced to four because of mitigating factors such as his recent record and conduct at the hearing.
Solomona is banned until 8 May, so will not play again this season unless Sale reach the Premiership play-offs.