Ryan Grant: Former Scotland prop to retire at end of season

Grant made his Glasgow debut in 2010 after spells with Borders and Edinburgh

Former Scotland prop Ryan Grant has announced that he will retire at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old won 25 caps and was called up by the British and Irish Lions during the 2013 Australia tour.

Currently at Glasgow Warriors, after rejoining at the start of the season, he is ending a 13-year career.

"Now is the right time to hang up my boots for both my body and my mind," the former Borders and Edinburgh player told Warriors TV.

"It was always an honour to represent my country. My first cap, beating Australia in Australia was pretty special and any Six Nations win was an amazing feeling.

"I am so embedded in this Glasgow Warriors, so is my family. I've invested so much of my time and my body in Glasgow that I'll always be a supporter."