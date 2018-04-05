Pierre Schoeman: Edinburgh add South African prop on three-year deal

Bulls prop Pierre Schoeman is joining Edinburgh next season

Edinburgh have confirmed the signing of South African prop Pierre Schoeman from the Bulls.

The 23-year-old loosehead has agreed a three-year deal with the Pro14 club and will join Richard Cockerill's squad at the end of his Super Rugby commitments.

"He's a young, dynamic prop, who has a big future ahead of him," said Cockerill.

"We're excited to see what he'll bring to what is an already strong Edinburgh front-row."

Schoeman, capped at under-20 level, is not tied to South Africa and could become eligible for Scotland after five years of residency.

He has started in all six of the Bulls' 2018 fixtures.

"I am truly honoured and excited to join Edinburgh," said Schoeman. "It's a beautiful city filled with tradition and culture.

"I can't wait to pursue my dreams and give all my effort, time and attention to Edinburgh and its supporters.

"I am forever grateful to the Bulls and its fans and I thank them for their support over the years."